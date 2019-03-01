Those interested in attending Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's annual address, the Robideaux Report, as well as the Community Showcase that follows won't be charged admission.
The Robideaux Report begins at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, with the showcase following at approximately 7 p.m.
During his address, Robideaux will review the opportunities and challenges the community has seen in recent years, as well as the important issues facing Lafayette Parish today and in the future. Some of these topics include jobs and diversifying the economy, budget priorities and taxes, progress on drainage projects, the charter amendment, LUS and LUS Fiber, and important news on the No Kill 2020 initiative.
“I look forward to addressing the citizens of Lafayette Parish at the third annual Robideaux Report," he said in a news release. "On this evening I will highlight some of the accomplishments we have achieved in the last three years and share my perspective on the challenges that lie ahead. As we continue to move forward as a parish, I also plan to unveil several new initiatives that will make government more transparent, customer service-oriented and efficient.”
Following the address, all in attendance are invited to enjoy free admission to the Community Showcase, celebrating the elements that make Lafayette Parish a great place to live, work and play.
Guests can enjoy a variety of complimentary drinks and dishes from local restaurants and vendors. Showcase attendees can expect live performances of original songs written at Lafayette’s SOLO Songwriters Workshop followed by a special live performance by members of the Blue Monday All Stars, Lil Buck Sinegal, Lee Allen Zeno and Steve Adams.
Keeping in theme with the address, the showcase will feature displays of upcoming development projects, community technology partners such as CGI and the University of Louisiana, as well as cultural and historical presentations from Vermilionville, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Bare Walls, Lafayette Parish Schools Talented Program and Grace Hamilton Dance Academy.
Robideaux Report sponsor proceeds benefit the Lafayette Parish Strategic Initiatives Fund at Community Foundation of Acadiana, supporting a wide range of initiatives including long-term economic growth, the promotion of local cultural assets, enhancements to quality of life and much needed infrastructure initiatives.
For more information, visit www.RobideauxReport.com.