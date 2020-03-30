Jennings-based JD Bank will move into the former Hancock Whitney space at the corner of Arnould Boulevard and Johnston Street, bank officials announced Monday.
The bank will move into the space Hancock Whitney vacated at 3600 Johnston St. when it acquired the troubled Mid-South Bank and moved into the location across the street.
It will be the its second location in Lafayette to go with its office at 300 Verot School Road. JD Bank also announced it will open an office at 631 Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.
“JD Bank is excited to expand its unique brand of community banking in New Iberia and Lafayette,” bank president Bruce Elder said. “Our high-tech, high-touch approach that offers a variety of digital banking solutions coupled with knowledgeable associates committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience is why we think JD Bank is ‘Louisiana’s Community Bank.’ The addition of these two offices strengthens our presence in the eastern-most part of our footprint.”
It’s not known whether JD Bank bought the building or will lease it. No records were available Monday in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s database.
Established in 1947, JD Bank, Louisiana’s Community Bank has 21 full service branch offices in seven southwest Louisiana parishes. It had $881,923 in total assets at the end of 2019 and had $772,533 in total deposits, FDIC records show.
The building is the fourth to find a new tenant following Hancock Whitney’s acquisition of Mid-South Bank last year. Cottonport Bank of Avoyelles Parish bought the office at 2218 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank bought the Carencro office at 800 Veterans Drive.
CGI will move into the space in the Mid-South's former space in the Versailles Building in downtown Lafayette.
The only property remaining that records show has not been sold is the office at 2805 Moss St.