Longtime northside restaurant Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken was sold to Michael Lotief, former softball coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The restaurant, 1322 Moss St., was sold for $375,000, along with its recipes and trademark. Lotief bought the business from Joseph Petro III, who had owned it since buying it from his father in 1988, land records show, 20 years after it first opened.
Both parties closed on the deal Monday afternoon. Eric Schexnayder and Hammy Davis with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal.
“This is really a win-win,” Schexnayder said. “Joe and Coach are just really, really tight. They both love the north side of Lafayette, which is an important part of this whole story. They have a love for the north side that is real.”
Lotief will operate the business along with his family, and the restaurant will remain the same under new ownership. Petro will remain on staff in a consulting role, Schexnayder said.