Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority cruised to victory in a tax renewal effort Saturday, taking 71% of the votes and promising stable funding to boost the core city for another 15 years.
The vote was the first on the millage since 2007. Almost 25% of the voters from five precincts – there were 634 eligible voters in all – cast ballots and of those, 71.15% were in favor of continuing the support. Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, said the turnout was higher than expected and the support was much appreciated.
“A big thanks to downtown voters for showing up to provide overwhelming support for the renewal of DDA’s millage today,” she said late Saturday. “We are also so appreciative of the efforts of more than 30 (Downtown Lafayette Unlimited)) volunteers who worked hard for the last two months to educate voters about this election. Without their help, we couldn’t have had such a high turnout.”
Part of that turnout — 80 votes — came from early voting. But Begnaud said that was just part of what was a surprisingly robust response to the renewal effort. No one would pay more taxes because of the renewal, supporters said. About 447,840 will be generated this year from the tax.
Downtown voters have supported the millage for downtown for almost 30 years. The money pays for the Downtown Development Authority, which works to generate business and development downtown and promote local culture.
Roughly, the tax district’s border are Voorhies and West Second Street to the north, North Chestnut and Gordon to the east, Gordon and Brashear to the south and St. Antoine to the west. According the 2020 DDA’s 2020 report, there are more than 1,000 businesses and 4,000 jobs in the taxing district.
Will LaBar, president of the board of directors of the Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Board, said in a letter prior to the election that more than 90 businesses have opened or expanded downtown in the past three years. He said more than 200 residential apartments units were under construction, as downtown enthusiasts continue to promote encouraging people to move downtown.
He said supporters of the tax renewal reached out to every voter before the election.
“We’ve knocked on every door. We’ve passed out fliers. We’re doing this because we represent the businesses and property owners who pay this millage and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so,” he said in a letter.
The Downtown Development Authority identifies itself as “the governmental entity responsible for encouraging and promoting private development and coordinating public development in the downtown district.”
Downtown projects this year include sidewalk improvements.
Advocate reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.