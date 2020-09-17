First Horizon will donate more than $15 million in fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program to assist low- and moderate-income communities, company officials announced.
“We continue to work diligently to support clients and communities that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “We are contributing $15 million to the First Horizon Foundation to continue to help meet the needs of individuals and businesses experiencing undue hardship, particularly those located in low- and moderate-income communities.”
First Horizon, which merged with IberiaBank earlier this year, has $86 billion in assets.