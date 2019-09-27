Crowley-based Compass Health has opened a Marksville location, company officials announced Thursday.

Located at 137 Dr. Childress Drive, the facility is an 18-bed psychiatric inpatient facility as well as an outpatient department that can serve approximately 50 patients per day. It offers safe and confidential mental health treatment for nearby residents.

Compass Health Founder and Chairman Mark J. Cullen announced the move last fall.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for quite some time now,” said Cullen. “A lot of things had to come together in the last couple of years to make this a reality; and we’re so thankful that they did.

“When we were planning this facility, we really tried to walk in the shoes of someone who would be seeking care here. The location, the setting, the design – it’s all in an effort to increase safety and privacy and, in turn, better clinical outcomes.”

The inpatient and outpatient care will be under the medical direction of Dr. Charles Bramlet, who has served Avoyelles Parish and central Louisiana for over two decades. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor is associate psychiatric medical director.

The facility will employ 34.

Compass Health has 20 psychiatric centers in central and south Louisiana and serving more than 9,000 patients annually.