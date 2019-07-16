SouthStar Urgent Care has named a president and chief operating officer as its founder, Clayt Hulin, has moved to an advisory role.

Hulin Health, which operates the 10 South Star urgent care clinics in south Louisiana, announced last week it named Laura Miller to the position, effective in the spring. Miller was hired in November as chief operating officer and has more than 20 years experience in health care leadership.

It marks a change for the company after it was founded in 2011.

“From the day I founded Hulin Health/SouthStar Urgent Care, I knew the time would come when I would turn over the reins to a leadership team that would care for our customers and team members with the same passion and commitment they have come to expect,” Hulin said.

“That time has come. I have full confidence in Laura along with our entire senior leadership team to lead Hulin Health/SouthStar Urgent Care into the future and position it as the customer’s choice go-to urgent care facility in the South. This decision was not an easy one. Yet, after much prayer and self-reflection, my family and I have come to know that now is the perfect time for this transition.”

Miller has experience in public, private and private equity-backed companies including Vermilion, Roche and LabCorp. Her experience and skills in commercial, operational excellence, growth and strategy will help continue to strengthen relationships with patients, the company said.

“I am thrilled and honored to be taking on this additional leadership role at SouthStar,” Miller said. “Clayt and Suzette (Hulin) have spent the last eight years building this extraordinary culture and company, setting us up for our future growth. I am confident that we are positioned well as we strive to change the way healthcare is delivered, one community at a time.”

Other promotions include Frank Garber as medical operations officer, Emily Arceneaux as senior vice president of operations, Jessilyn David as vice president of marketing and customer experience, · Lindsey Fontenot as senior director of operations and Ashley Breaux as controller. Renee Berard was also hired as vice president of organizational effectiveness.

SouthStar anticipates having 19 clinics in operation by the end of 2019 and opening an additional 18 clinics in 2020. It has clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas, Marksville, Youngsville, Oakdale and Ville Platte.