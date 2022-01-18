Tango Fire, the first artistic endeavor of the year from the Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, will be Feb. 8 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
PASA director Jackie Lyle talked about the production and others slated for this year and later during a conversation with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Tango Fire will be one night and feature five couples who are world champions accompanied by the best dancers from Buenos Aires’ famous tango houses and Latin musicians.
On March 31, Black Angels Over Tuskegee will be at the Heymann Performing Arts Center and will tell the story of six men who became the first Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Force. Layon Gray, a University of Louisiana Lafayette graduate in theatre, was the force behind this piece, having interviewed the airman of the day about the struggles Black soldiers faced during a time of deep racial segregation.
Three lectures will be held in conjunction with the production for more discussion on the topic.
Lyle said one of her dreams was to see the fruition of a commissioned piece to be created by the great Elizabeth Streb to tell the story of former University of Southwestern Louisiana men’s basketball coach Beryl Shipley. Shipley recruited Black players while coach from 1966 to 1972 and was hit with more than 100 NCAA recruiting violations, which resulted in the NCAA cancelling USL two seasons and Shipley’s resignation.
"Great performing arts you can attend locally is what makes a community great," Lyle said.