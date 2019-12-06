The Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association has elected to its board of directors serving as past president Mike Tarantino, president of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, and as a board member Hoyt Strain, manager of business recruitment for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Rocky Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, is president. Other officers are Vice President Larry Collins, executive director of the Office of International Commerce in the Louisiana Economic Development department; Secretary Rachel Pierson Delamain, director of business development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; and Treasurer Troy Villa, a partner in law firm Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson. Other board members are Jessie Broderick, managing partner of SumIt Credits in Denham Springs; Tony Davis, executive director of the Natchitoches Community Alliance; Jamie Hanks, executive director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber; Jerry Jones, executive director of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District; Vic Lafont, president and chief executive officer of the South Louisiana Economic Council; Clair Hebert Marceaux, director of the Cameron Parish Port; and Don Pierson, ex-officio, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates won two Grand Awards and a People's Choice Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana during its 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony recognizing 13 firms' achievement, teamwork and client partnership on various projects.

Fenstermaker won a Grand Award in the Transportation category and picked up the People's Choice Award voted by the ceremony attendees for its U.S. 90/I-49 south interchange project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and received a Grand Award in the Industrial and Manufacturing Processes and Facilities category for its Sasol USA mega project for Sasol USA.

The top Grand Conceptor Award went to Forte and Tablada Inc. in Baton Rouge, which also won the surveying and mapping technology category for its Sunshine Bridge emergency repair project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Other Grand Award winners by category were Building/Technology Systems to T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for a pump station monitoring system for the North Lafourche Levee District; Structural Systems to TRC Companies in Baton Rouge for the Interstate 49 North, Segment K project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Water Resources to GeoEngineers and Coastal Engineering Consultants in Baton Rouge for its Caillou Lake headlands restoration project for the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority; Special Projects to Digital Engineering in Kenner for its Bogue Falaya shoreline protection and paddlers launch project for the city of Covington; Small Projects to Meyer Engineers Ltd. in Metairie for its Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery project for Louisiana Facility and Planning Control.

Honor Awards went to H. Davis Cole & Associates in New Orleans for its St. Joseph new water treatment plant and distribution system project for the town of St. Joseph; to T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for its Bayou Gardens Boulevard Extension project for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government; to Stanley Consultants Louisiana for the water hammer hazard mitigation-elevated storage tanks project for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans; to Modjeski & Masters in New Orleans for the Sunshine Bridge repairs project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; and T. Baker Smith LLC in Houma for its Falgout Canal freshwater enhancement project for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.