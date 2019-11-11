Home sales in October in Acadiana were the highest ever recorded while sales in Lafayette were just shy of a new record.
Data released Sunday by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting show the real estate market in the five-parish area bounced back up after a dip in September. The 529 homes sold in Layette, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry and Acadia parishes cleared the 471 homes sold in October 2014 as the most ever sold in that month.
It was also way up from the 450 sold last month and the 431 sold in October 2018. It also puts the number of homes sold in 2019 at 4,756, well ahead of last year’s pace of 4,510 through 10 months.
Sales in Lafayette Parish hit 318, up from the 277 in September and 252 sold in October 2018. Data shows the month was just shy of the 325 homes sold in October 2014, the most reported in that month.
The number of home sales in Lafayette Parish is now at 2,894, slightly ahead of last year’s 2,880 sold through the first 10 months.
Total dollar amount of homes sold in Acadiana in October also set a record, data shows. The homes sold totaled $100,576,961 broke the old mark of $90,452,918 and was well above from the $77,998,651 in October 2018.
Dollar amount of homes sold inside Lafayette Parish was $70,084,680, which was well above both last month and last year’s total. It was just only behind the $72 million in October 2014, Bacque said.
Yearly total number of homes sold in surrounding parishes include 432 in Iberia Parish, 415 in St. Landry, 283 in St. Martin and 215 in Acadia.