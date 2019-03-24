Bryant Benoit is an artist who owns the Benoit Art Gallery, 535 1/2 Jefferson St., along with his wife, Joey. He studied architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette worked as a commercial construction project superintendent for several years before opening the gallery.
I grew up on Lafayette’s Northside in Washington Heights. I graduated from Acadiana High School. My father was in construction but also played the bass. I played the trumpet and liked drawing and sketching. Art has always been in my bloodline.
My father has been in the construction industry for over 40 years. I followed in his footsteps. I studied architecture at a time when it was changing from drafting to computerized drawings. So I lost interest in it. I went to work as a commercial construction project manager. I managed residential, hotel and apartment construction projects in Louisiana and Texas.
When the economy took a downturn in 2008, the construction industry in Lafayette was affected. I was laid off in 2009. I taught myself to paint and I began creating art. Then it turned into a business. Four years later we opened the gallery’s physical location in downtown Lafayette. A void was filled due to necessity.
I isolate things that don’t go together, and my job is to put it together. It’s unity. I’m all about making things go together that don’t go together. That’s where I find the magic. Everything is a collage. Life is a collage, and everything comes together. My paintings tell stories. They are informative and thought-provoking.
We opened the gallery in August of 2013. Prior to opening the gallery, I worked out of my home and we had an online gallery. We learned basically how to manage a physical location while staying creative and motivated.
My wife and I love to travel, exploring the world. We traveled many places, notably Hawaii, Mount Shasta, California, Jamaica and Ghana and west Africa just to name a few. Our travels have given us an expanded perception of people, cultures and the world we live in. Further confirming the world is a huge collage of differences, blended through similarities, hidden waiting for us to discover.
The state and cities can assist with making minority-owned businesses more visible and accessible to the public. Have a diverse spotlight of what the city has to offer and make minority-owned businesses more inclusive.