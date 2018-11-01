Publicly traded Lancadia Holdings Inc., which acquired Waitr in May for $308 million, announced late Thursday it has set a special shareholder meeting for later this month to combine the two companies.
Lancadia, which is owned by Texas billionaire and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, announced it filed a proxy statement for the Nov. 15 meeting for shareholders to approve the merger and establish Waitr as a publicly traded company, according to the statement from Lancadia.
When Fertitta's company acquired Waitr in May, the agreement called for Lancadia to buy Waitr for a minimum of $50 million in cash and the company be renamed Waitr Holdings and trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Chris Meaux, Waitr founder and chief executive officer, woiuld continue in his role with the new company and serve as chairman of the board of directors.
Waitr recently announced it would now offering its services in New Iberia; Athens, Georgia; Auburn, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and several other cities. It is now in 230 cities in the Southeast with 6,200 restaurant partners.
Waitr is based in Lake Charles and has a significant operations presence in Lafayette.