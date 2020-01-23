Jeremy Conner, head chef at Spoonbill Watering Hole and Restaurant, will be among the featured chefs at a dinner Saturday at the James Beard House in New York.
Conner will participate in the Heritage: Gulf Coast Celebration event and will be his second time to appear at the James Beard House, Spoonbill officials announced this week. He’ll be alongside four chefs from New Orleans and another from Miami.
Beginning with a fundraising dinner cooked by Wolfgang Puck in early 1987, the James Beard House has become a milestone in the careers of chefs including Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, and Dominique Crenn.
JBF offers a variety of events designed to educate, inspire, entertain, and foster an appreciation of American cuisine.