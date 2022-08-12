A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility.
McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show.
The restaurant will not be part of the MacLaff, which operates the 45 locations in Acadiana and other south Louisiana markets. Miller Management, based in New Iberia with 10 locations in Acadiana, will operate the restaurant and have a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
The company was granted a building permit by the city of Broussard in June for over $2.1 million for construction.
McDonald’s was the top-ranked quick serve restaurant in QSR Magazine’s top 50 fast-food chains of 2021. The company averaged $3.4 million in sales per location and had over 13,000 locations nationwide.
Maraist sold the property to McDonald’s after a reported sale to Chick-fil-A did not happen. Sources told The Acadiana Advocate last year that a deal was imminent.
Maraist also sold the adjoining property at 210 St. Nazaire Road recently to Fort Worth, Texas-based SCC Development for $900,000, land records show. A sign on the property indicates a car wash will be built there.