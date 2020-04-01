State officials created a new small business loan program and seeded the fund with $50 million for companies with fewer than 100 employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program is slated to offer loans up to $100,000 with interest rates of no more than 3.5% and no payments for at least 180 days. The loan term may be up to five years.
It is overseen by the Louisiana Economic Development department and will be administered by the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority.
Members of the Louisiana Bankers Association are permitted to underwrite the loans and more than 30 banks across the state have agreed to participate in the program so far.
The loans are meant for companies to use for payroll, pay rent or mortgages and utilities. The goal is not for the program to compete with either the U.S. Small Business Administration's disaster loans or the paycheck protection loans but rather in addition to those loans.
"We are not competing with the essential financial products offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, we are complementing SBA,” said Don Pierson, Secretary of LED in a news release.
The state expects to list all participating banks and their respective agreements on its website by Friday.
“Louisiana banks play an important role in economic activity, and continue to do so during disaster recovery,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of the Louisiana Bankers Association.
Banks across the state have already requested loans for about two-thirds of the $50 million allocated for the program. Other lenders interested in the program should contact LED.
Gaming businesses, churches, non-profits, real estate developer, pawn shops and payday lenders are not eligible for the program. Applications will be accepted by banks until April 30.