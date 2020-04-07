One Acadiana is partnering with Eat Lafayette and other agencies to ask residents to order takeout, delivery or curbside meals from local restaurants Thursday to support those businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The two agencies are partnering with the United Way of Acadiana and other chambers of commerce and economic development offices in the nine-parish region for “Acadiana to Geaux,” an effort to support local restaurants by asking people to order the meals and post photos of them to social media.
“Restaurants are battling unprecedented challenges at this time,” said Troy Wayman, One Acadiana president and CEO. “Their grit and perseverance to keep our community safe and fed during this crisis is inspiring. One way to show support for our restaurant community is by participating in #AcadianaToGeaux this Thursday.”
Many restaurants have been hit hard in recent weeks since they were reduced to takeout only following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandate in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A list of open restaurants across the region can be found at oneacadiana.org/acadianatogeaux.