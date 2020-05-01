New commercial
CONVENIENCE STORE: 2315 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; A & J Grocery, owner; description, new convenience store, no fuel canopy; Sam Rue, applicant; Mohamed Alsaidi, contractor; $46,000.
Commercial additions, repairs
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 3000 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; LHS Band and Football Improvements, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $273,459.
OTHER: 1521 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Parc Gardens Apartments, owner; description, covered parking with 18 canopies; John Bienvenu, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $70,000.
SALON/SPA: 5443 Johnston St., Lafayette; Edward D. Jones & Co. LP, owner; description, Elite Nails; Triple D's Home, applicant; Elite Nails, per Larry Dinh, contractor; $40,000.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 120 Alcide Dominique Drive, Lafayette; Drury Inn Suites, owner; description, addition joining Drury Inn and Peartree Inn; David R. Alberson, applicant; Drury Southwest Inc., contractor; $2,700,000.
APARTMENTS: 203 Whittington Drive, Lafayette; Alpha Capital, owner; description, University Place Apartments leasing office; John Chase, applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $10,000.
CHURCH: 4131 W. Congress St., Lafayette; St. Edmonds Church; website error prevented access to additional information; $750.
OTHER: 7616 Johnston St., Maurice; W-Industries of Louisiana Inc., owner; description, covered work area/carport; Blake Waldmann, facilities director, applicant and contractor; $24,050.
New houses
208 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
309 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
304 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $198,000.
105 Lisburn Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
606 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,000.
608 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
109 Luckenbach Road, Carencro; Becc Enterprises LLC; $747,000.
2618 Ridge Rodd, Duson; CRSC LLC; $115,992.
105 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
204 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $324,000.
110 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
113 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
113 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
111 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
205 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $193,500.
103 W. Lewis St., Lafayette; Brentwood Construction; $396,000.
124 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
222 Timothy Drive, Lafayette; Nghia Huu Le; $274,500.
202 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; AM Design Inc.; $261,000.
404 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
406 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
408 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
410 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
402 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
314 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
400 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
623 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $250,326.
611 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $278,534.
635 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $294,041.
106 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.
122 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $226,902.