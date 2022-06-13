Ron C. Henderson and Ron Camarota of the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Office of Consumer Advocacy spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette about home insurance policies as the hurricane season began earlier this month.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Homeowners should know what their insurance policy covers, which is critical to understanding their rights after a storm or catastrophic damage occurs. In Louisiana, flood damage is a common occurrence as 57 parishes.
A homeowners’ deductible can drastically affect the cost of a premium. Henderson recalled how his father, who had maintained a $50 deductible for decades and wondered why his rates were so high. Once he determined he could afford a $10,000 deductible, his premiums dropped.
The Louisiana Department has an online rate-shopping tool to help you compare insurance rates among companies to get the best rate for your individual needs. Visit bit.ly/lafloodinsurance.
A storm deductible can be from 2%-5% of a home’s total insured value . If a home is insured for $200,000 and has a 5% deductible, the first $10,000 in repairs must be paid out of pocket by the policyholder.