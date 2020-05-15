More than half of businesses in the Acadiana region are unsure of how long they can survive as the result of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, a survey indicated.
Of the nearly 500 businesses surveyed in a follow-up COVID-19 Business Impact Survey last month, a higher number indicated they were worried about survival than the initial survey in March. Respondents also had a high level of uncertainty about their workforce.
The survey was conducted through a joint effort of business resource partners including One Acadiana, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management, United Way of Acadiana, and other local chambers and economic development offices in Acadiana.
“The results from this survey plainly illustrate that businesses in the region are in danger if the economy stalls,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “We must do everything we can do to get businesses reopened and people back to work. The only way to get out of this situation, as a nation, is to work our way out. We will continue to support our business community to make sure they have the information and tools needed to resume operations safely and quickly.”
About half of businesses indicated they are open to some degree but most have put modifications in place. The most common adjustments were reductions in face-to-face interaction (60%), focus on disinfection (48%) and remote work (47%).
Businesses also indicated changes to their use of social media and online presence.
“It’s clear the mandates, regulations and safety measures necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus are leaving a wide swath of economic damage in their wake,” said Troy Wayman, One Acadiana president and CEO. “In this highly fluid environment, we are proud to work alongside our business community as they continue to adapt and innovate, learn what works and what doesn’t, and adjust as they go. We will continue to track these trends as we evolve our recovery strategy and chart a course forward to a prosperous future.”
A slightly lower percentage of respondents to the April survey indicated they have reduced staff or are considering laying off workers as compared to the March survey. In March, over one-third of businesses reported they had or were considering laying off workers with an additional one-third not sure.
About 30% of the respondents to the April survey indicate they may or already have laid off staff and about 25% are not sure.
April survey businesses indicated their top concerns: were watching spending closely (69%), canceling events and purchase orders (55%) and adjusting work schedules and locations, (50%).
Acadiana businesses have taken advantage of loan and resource programs. About 73% of businesses applied for the Paycheck Protection Program and about 32% applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Smaller numbers have applied for other assistance programs.