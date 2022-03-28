Home Bank has converted the five Houston-based Texan Bank locations it acquired in December, Home Bank CEO and board chair John Bordelon said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Bordelon talked about the $66.6 million, all-cash merger agreement that represents the Lafayette-based bank’s latest merger. He also discussed the bank’s history.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The Merger agreement provides that Texan Bank, operated by Friendswood Capital, will merge into Home Bank, Bordelon said.
Originally chartered as a savings and loan association known as Home Building and Loan in 1908, Home Bank is now the only Lafayette bank still in existence out of the dozen or so open in the early 1980s. The bank has survived the tough times of the 1980s oil bust and the 2008 real estate crash, he recalled, and today it employs over 450 bankers across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Home Bank is the third-largest bank in Louisiana, with $2.9 billion in assets.
Bordelon is a native of Metairie and had an older brother enroll at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He found the people to be friendly, he recalled, and when it was time to choose a college and a place to football, he signed with USL and played the 1973-76 seasons.
“The people in Lafayette made it exciting for me to select USL,” he said.