A more affordable version of Urbano's Taco Bar is coming to the Fiesta Village Shopping Center along with a second location of local Hispanic market La Bodega.

Ricardo Valerio plans to open both concepts this summer beside La Bamba, the Hispanic nightclub he's operated in the Johnston Street shopping center for two years.

"What better spot to open a bodega and a taco restaurant than in a place called Fiesta Village?" Valerio said. "Everyone has heard of Chinatown in bigger cities. Why not have Hispanic Town? The shopping center already has a Hispanic name."

Valerio is excited to bring back his eclectic taqueria known as Urbano's that once had two locations in Lafayette. The first location on Pinhook Road was open from 2014 through 2018. The second location on Johnston Street was open from 2015 through 2018.

"We appreciate our fans," Valerio said. "We are doing it because of them. They've helped keep my dream alive."

The new Urbano's concept will be housed in a food truck that will have a permanent home at Fiesta Village.

"It's going to be different from the old restaurant menu with better prices," Valerio said. "We want this to feel more like a food truck you'd find in Houston where there's $1 tacos and $2 quesadillas."

The second location of La Bodega will offer imported Hispanic goods that are tough to find at mainstream grocery stores. Valerio plans to continue operating the original location, which opened about two years ago in a shopping center on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Youngsville.

Valerio plans to open the new location of La Bodega by the end of June and have it fully operational by mid-July. He expects to open the Urbano's food truck by mid-August.

Both will be open daily, and the food truck will be open until 3 a.m. on the weekends.

Valerio said he's enjoyed sharing his Honduran heritage with the community he now considers his home.

"We are excited," Valerio said. "We invite the American community to experience the culture. We'd like to see a blend of communities coming together to have a good time."