Some bars have been welcoming customers back inside even though Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all bars, including those that serve food, to close for on-premise service last month.
Acadiana bars with fully operating kitchens have been able to apply for conditional use restaurant permits to reopen for indoor service. Among them are popular Lafayette spots such as Daiquiris Supreme, The Tap Room, Green Oaks Lounge and Legends Annex.
"The ones that are getting it are having to meet the same requirements as a restaurant," said Randy Daniel, president of the Acadiana chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. "They have to have a full, working kitchen and places for people to sit and dine in. They can't just have a microwave and some frozen stuff. They have to be able to cook food. The places we're speaking of have only been categorized as bars previously because they just happen to sell more alcohol than food."
An estimated 200 bars in the state have been able to reopen through the conditional restaurant permits, according to the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
The conditional restaurant permit is nothing new, but some bar owners are applying for the permits for the first time in an effort to stay afloat during the pandemic.
"It's not a solution for everybody," said Stan Harris, president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. "It's certainly a lifeline — if you have an inspected kitchen and you have a food service operation, we've seen operations that had 30 or 40% food sales prior to COVID, and because of a change in their business and social distancing and all of that, their food revenues have gone to 50 or 60% or higher."
Harris and Daniel didn't know offhand how many bars in the Acadiana area have reopened, but Daniel said "quite a few of them are starting to pop up."
The Tap Room in River Ranch was able to reopen about three weeks ago through a conditional restaurant permit, according to a managing partner.
"We're a little neighborhood bar. We have a ton of regulars," said Jody Ferguson. "To be able to restore a little normalcy to their life has been fantastic, and to be able to restore some normalcy to our life has also been fantastic."
The bar closed in mid-March but continued to offer food and drinks to-go, as allowed by the governor's order for bars that served food.
Business was slow, and there would be hours without a single order. It reopened with limited capacity in mid-May, as allowed during Phase 1 of Louisiana's reopening plan for bars that serve food, and customers quickly returned. The bar closed once more on July 13.
The Tap Room has added new menu items and pushed for food sales to ensure compliance under the conditional permit. Last weekend, they offered a jambalaya special, and they're working on a new special for this weekend.
"That's been a challenge in and of itself," Ferguson said. "We've bolstered the menu, but just when you get something going, you find out the supplier is out. What's really helped is to just have that conversation with the guests and let them know that we're here right now because we have a conditional restaurant license, so it's important, if the guest wants us to be here tomorrow, to be part of that food program."
Bar owners can apply for conditional use permits through the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.
To obtain a conditional use permit, a bar must:
operate a fully equipped kitchen used for the purpose of preparing uncooked food
maintain an average monthly sale of food that exceeds 50% of their total average monthly sales
maintain separate food and alcohol sales
serve food on all days of operation between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
"I think it's a lifeline that they're giving the bars to help them stay in business," Daniel said. "They need revenue to stay open, so it works for them."
When the governor extended the state's existing restrictions last month, he also mandated the use of face masks and ordered all bars to close for on-premise consumption following a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases. Louisiana's cases, hospitalizations and other key metrics have since shown signs of improvement.
Still, community spread of the virus remains far higher than it was early on in Louisiana during the stay-at-home order and Phase 1 of the reopening plan.
This is a developing story that will be updated.