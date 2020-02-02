Jasmine Champagne said she'll never forget the feeling of taking her kitten to a veterinarian who she felt preferred treating dogs over cats.
"I could tell the vet didn't like cats," Champagne said. "He was annoyed because my cat didn't want to sit still. He was a fantastic vet. He loved dogs. But I felt it. I knew. I knew that he wasn't a cat person, and he was almost annoyed by my cat. And I'll never forget how that felt."
Now, five years later, Champagne is preparing to open the Cat Clinic of Lafayette, which will offer a comfortable environment for cats and the humans who love them.
The lobby features The Meow Bar with complimentary coffee and catnip. Cat portraits and paintings by local artists hang on the walls. Cat books decorate the tables.
"I wanted it to feel like a space where if one cat lover is waiting in a room, they're with another cat lover and can talk over coffee about their cats," Champagne said. "A lot of times when you bring a cat to the vet, you're already stressed. When I go to a human hospital or another vet, it just feels so medical. I wanted it to feel more like a cat hangout space."
Champagne, now a veterinarian herself, hopes to go beyond the medical side of cat care by addressing healthy solutions to common concerns, such as scratching, lethargy and bonding.
Champagne has wanted to open a cat clinic since graduating from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine in 2015.
The Abbeville native worked for two cat-only veterinarians in Florida to learn the ropes before moving back to Acadiana to open her own clinic.
"I learned that just because a cat is very sick doesn't mean it's the end of their life," Champagne said. "Cats are very resilient, and I have seen many cats that were so close to death that actually made it. I think sometimes cats were maybe given up on, but I've learned that feline medicine has come a long way, and there are a lot of diseases we can treat."
Champagne's cat, Murdock, is an example of a resilient cat.
Murdock, who was born blind, was abandoned but eventually found a loving home with Champagne and her husband.
The cat, named for the blind lawyer Matt Murdock whose alter ego is the superhero Daredevil, is able to navigate through the clinic without the added stress of barking dogs.
"A lot of clinics around here are majority — maybe 80 or 90 percent — dogs," Champagne said. "This is just a different experience for cats like mine. There's not as much noise or the smell of dogs. It's more personal. It's really more like a boutique experience instead of a hospital experience."
The Cat Clinic of Lafayette is expected to open this month at 119½ Arnould Blvd.
Learn more at catclinicoflafayette.com.