The owners of Hideaway on Lee have bought the former Schilling Shack in the Freetown neighborhood.
The owners announced the acquisition Thursday on Facebook and indicated the plans are to use the building at 422 Refinery St. at as a sister venue to have larger shows and parties along with receptions, weddings and other events.
“It’s not the prettiest building in its current state, and it’s going to take some hard work to bring it up to our standards, but we see amazing potential in it,” the post read.
Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., first opened in two years ago as The Stand on Lee, which served food after hours. Last year owners renovated an old home on the property to create a dance hall, listening room and cocktail bar where people could enjoy the food.