Richard's Cajun Foods will invest $2.7 million into expanding its Church Point operations, a move that will add 28 new jobs, company president Ronnie Doucet and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday.
Plans call for adding 6,000 square feet to the processing facility on the town's northeast side and renovating 3,000 square feet of existing space, according to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development. The move will allow it to retain its 38 jobs and create 12 new jobs at an average salary of $35,000, and state officials say it will also create 16 indirect new jobs.
Richard's, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Tall Tree Foods, will move some of its production operations from Milwaukee to Church Point.
“The decision by Richard’s Cajun Foods to expand in Acadia Parish is a vote of confidence in Louisiana’s ability to foster success for our existing employers,” Edwards said. “Richard’s products have been on family dinner tables across Louisiana and other Southern states for many years, and we are confident that this expansion will allow them to spread Cajun flavors and traditions to larger markets and new customers. We are proud to have their Louisiana-made products reach dinner plates across the U.S.”
The company anticipates construction to begin in January and to be complete by March. Commercial operations will not cease during the expansion, and hiring for the new jobs will begin in early 2019.
“We are excited about our ongoing investment in Church Point, Acadia Parish and the state of Louisiana to ensure we continue to make high-quality Cajun meats and foods by our valued team members at Richards,” Doucet said.
Richard’s is a producer of Cajun food products, including smoked sausage, boudin and prepared entrees. Founder Lonnie Richard learned the preparation techniques of Cajun specialties from his grandmother at her Church Point grocery store and began selling products with only one delivery truck before formally establishing Richard’s Cajun Foods in 1981.
The company was bought by Altamont Capital Partners in 2013 along with Texas bacon and sausage producer Blue Ribbon to form the basis of Tall Tree Foods.
“We are proud that Richard Cajun Foods calls Acadia Parish its home,” said Acadia Parish Police Jury President David Savoy. “This expansion will contribute greatly to economic growth for our parish and Church Point. Richard’s decision to expand demonstrates the strength of Acadia Parish as an optimal location for food processing and manufacturing businesses.”
Louisiana Economic Development began working on a potential expansion with Richard’s in July. To secure the facility expansion, state officials offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes a $125,000 performance-based loan from the agency's Economic Development Award Program. The company also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“For four decades, Richard’s has provided Acadiana and Louisiana with authentic Cajun products,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “This expansion of a company in one of our region’s target industries will not only create new jobs for Acadiana citizens but will also extend Richard’s product reach and share what makes south Louisiana unique with a wider audience."