The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce will hold a business summit in partnership with the St. Landry Economic Development office April 27 at the Opelousas Civic Center, 1638 Creswell Lane.
The summit will include business experts while local businesses and chamber members can advertise their businesses with informational booths. It will foster an atmosphere of learning and motivation similar to a TED talk.
“The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce has, for its over 100 years of existence, been heavily invested in the health of businesses within the parish,” chamber President and CEO Laina Brickley said. “We are hoping to have around 200 people attending. This is the post-COVID event we have all been waiting for. It really shows just how far we have come as a community.”
Booths are free for chamber members and $100 for non-members.Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Lunch and swag bags are included.
To register, call 337-942-2683.