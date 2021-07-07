After two weekends of test runs, Burger Tyme will officially open Thursday in the former Wendy's location at 3300 Johnston St.

The news of Burger Tyme's return sent a wave of nostalgia across Cajun Country last month. The iconic south Louisiana fast-food chain of the 1990s is best known for the Cajun Blaze burger and Bon Temps Poulet chicken sandwich.

"This has been amazing, an affirmation really, to hear the excitement on social media," said owner Braxton Moody V in a recent phone interview. "People are excited about it, and that's why we're doing it."

Burger Tyme will initially be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays.

For now, the restaurant will offer drive-thru and curbside service with a limited menu.

Moody and his general manager, Shawn Touchet, plan to expand the hours and days of operation in the coming weeks as they hire more employees. They also plan to open the lobby for dine-in service and expand the menu to include fan favorites at that time.

Here's a look at Burger Tyme's current menu.

Cajun Blaze: a spicy 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, mustard and caramelized onions for $8.24

Baby Blaze: a spicy 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed for $5.99

Big Tyme Burger: a 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed for $7.29

Small Tyme Burger: a 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed for $5.3

Fries: medium for $2.34 or large for $3.24

Spicy Fries: medium for $2.59 or large for $3.49

Old favorites such as the cinnamon rolls and bon temps poulet sandwich will be added in the coming weeks as Moody and Touchet increase staffing and hours. They also plan to add the bon temps poulet salad, Cajun blaze salad, dat Cajun dog, loaded fries, cheeseburger fries and bread pudding to the menu, along with a few keto-friendly and gluten-free options.

Moody acquired the restaurant rights from his father 15 years ago and rebooted the south Louisiana brand in 2019. He's been gauging community interest for over a year through selling Cajun Blaze seasoning and hosting pop-up burger events.

He announced the return of the restaurant in a June 7 newsletter to fans of the brand.

The restaurant's return isn't just significant for fans of the Cajun Blaze burger and Bon Temps Poulet sandwich. It's also significant for Touchet, who worked at four of the eight Burger Tyme locations from 1994 until 2000.

"I'm excited to have it back as part of my life. It's been part of my life for so long," Touchet said during a recent interview. "I love the food. I love the product. I love what we do."

Burger Tyme once had eight locations in south Louisiana — four in Lafayette, two in Baton Rouge and one each in New Iberia and Breaux Bridge.

The original location opened in the late 1980s on Johnston Street near Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It was the final location to close in 2000 when Moody's dad retired.

The Johnston Street location will likely be the first of a few restaurants if all goes well, although Moody and Touchet haven't been terribly forthcoming about their plans. Touchet said they're eyeing properties in the Youngsville and Carencro areas and could open a second Burger Tyme within a year.

For now, however, the focus is on getting the first restaurant up and running.

"The response has been fantastic," Touchet said. "They want to know why we didn't come back sooner. They're welcoming us back with open arms. We're extremely excited."