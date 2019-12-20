Four from Lafayette were among the 54 chosen for the Leadership Louisiana's 2020 class.
Chosen were David Barczyk, owner of Barczyk Chiropractic Group in Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, Downtown Development Authority CEO; Mark Mouton, manager of retention and expansion for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority; and Reginald Thomas, deputy chief of police for the Lafayette Police Department.
Participants will attend six two-day sessions across the state next year that will focus on education and workforce training, economy and strategies for growth, history and politics, news media, arts and culture, criminal justice and health care and poverty.
Participants from each part of the state were chosen and reflect the diverse mix of the state’s population. Leaders selected for the program, put on by the Council for a Better Louisiana, will join the ranks of more than 1,200 alumni representing every major sector of the state's economy.