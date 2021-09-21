Most grocery retailers are dissatisfied with online shopping that has become popular with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their ability to make a profit, a national survey indicates.
Nearly 9 out of 10 retailers in the survey by Wynshop (formerly ThryveAI) said they are dissatisfied with their online profitability and 56% indicated they either lose money or make minimal profits on online orders. Retailers nationwide have had a boom in sales during the pandemic, including stores in Lafayette, with sales up 9.5% last year, but they stand to lose $14 million for every $1 billion in revenue by the year 2025, the survey indicated.
Sales at Lafayette grocery stores jumped last year at the start of the pandemic and ended the year up 10% from the previous year, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Sales so far this year are 4% ahead of last year’s pace.
The e-commerce trend among grocery stores is not expected to go away, the survey indicated. Third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart are expected to have 8.3% of all online orders by the year 2025.
Other takeaways from the survey, which asked questions of 206 respondents earlier this year:
- 92% are dissatisfied with order picking efficiency.
- 84% fear they will lose contact with customers due to third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart.
- 81% believe third-party platforms will eventually become their direct competitors.
- 72% lack an accurate view of their store inventory.
- 59% say their partnerships with third-party platforms are unprofitable.