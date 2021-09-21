ACA.grocerystorechanges005.112518

Personal Shopper Leader Kristie Ruffins shops items for a customer Monday, November 19, 2018, at Super 1 Foods in Youngsville, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Most grocery retailers are dissatisfied with online shopping that has become popular with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their ability to make a profit, a national survey indicates.

Nearly 9 out of 10 retailers in the survey by Wynshop (formerly ThryveAI) said they are dissatisfied with their online profitability and 56% indicated they either lose money or make minimal profits on online orders. Retailers nationwide have had a boom in sales during the pandemic, including stores in Lafayette, with sales up 9.5% last year, but they stand to lose $14 million for every $1 billion in revenue by the year 2025, the survey indicated.

Sales at Lafayette grocery stores jumped last year at the start of the pandemic and ended the year up 10% from the previous year, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Sales so far this year are 4% ahead of last year’s pace.

The e-commerce trend among grocery stores is not expected to go away, the survey indicated. Third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart are expected to have 8.3% of all online orders by the year 2025.

Other takeaways from the survey, which asked questions of 206 respondents earlier this year:

  • 92% are dissatisfied with order picking efficiency.
  • 84% fear they will lose contact with customers due to third-party platforms such as Shipt and Instacart.
  • 81% believe third-party platforms will eventually become their direct competitors.
  • 72% lack an accurate view of their store inventory.
  • 59% say their partnerships with third-party platforms are unprofitable.

