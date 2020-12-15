Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 252580, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 274' FNL & 1314' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 2109' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W. 

Caddo: 252581, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 275' FNL & 1279' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 1249' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W. 

Caddo: 252582, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 276' FNL & 1244' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 389' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W.

DeSoto: 252583, HA RA SUSS; Hart HZ, Dec. 8, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 473' FNL & 2288' FEL, SEC 23-13N-16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1760' FEL, SEC 23-13N-16W. 

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0197197
 Evangeline0117117
 Iberia26163
 Jefferson Davis35457
 Lafayette01717
 St. Landry07676 
 St. Martin26062
St. Mary 153154
Vermilion 2117119

Acadiana Business Today: Could your employer mandate a coronavirus vaccine? Many employers encouraging it for now

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments