Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 252580, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 274' FNL & 1314' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 2109' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W.
Caddo: 252581, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 275' FNL & 1279' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 1249' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W.
Caddo: 252582, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Dec. 7, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating, 276' FNL & 1244' FWL OF SEC 25-18N-16W. PBHL: 150' FNL & 389' FWL OF SEC 13-18N-16W.
DeSoto: 252583, HA RA SUSS; Hart HZ, Dec. 8, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 473' FNL & 2288' FEL, SEC 23-13N-16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1760' FEL, SEC 23-13N-16W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|197
|197
|Evangeline
|0
|117
|117
|Iberia
|2
|61
|63
|Jefferson Davis
|3
|54
|57
|Lafayette
|0
|17
|17
|St. Landry
|0
|76
|76
|St. Martin
|2
|60
|62
|St. Mary
|1
|153
|154
|Vermilion
|2
|117
|119
