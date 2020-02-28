A 49.74-acre site in St. Martin Parish is now certified for economic development as part of the Louisiana Economic Development’s certified sites program.

The Broussard Economic Development Corporation, St. Martin Economic Development Authority, One Acadiana and SLEMCO made the announcement Thursday regarding the site at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park, which is just west of La. 182 and south of Zoosiana.

The site is the 16th to gain certification in Acadiana and the first in St. Martin Parish, One Acadiana officials announced. The certification means it meets the state’s priority for large tracts of land, known as industrial sites.

“I want to commend the Broussard Economic Development Corporation and the great work they have done with local, regional and state partners to achieve the certification of the Spanish Trail Industrial Park Site here in Broussard,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “This certification demonstrates that we have a strong commitment to growth, making us more competitive and marketable to industries and developers.”

A certified site is a development-ready location that has completed a rigorous review process by LED officials and a third-party engineering firm. Officials assess zoning restrictions, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis, surveys and other details for compliance and authenticity.

Certified sites have resulted in $1 billion in capital investment and hundreds of jobs in Louisiana, LED secretary Don Pierson said.

“We congratulate Broussard, St. Martin Parish and One Acadiana for their vision in pursuing this important LED Certified Site designation,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “We look forward to future success at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park.”

Local and regional agencies worked together to secure the certification of this site. One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region. This is achieved through partnership between One Acadiana, local economic development partners, Louisiana Economic Development and landowners.

Last month One Acadiana announced the certification of a 170-acre site near Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish.

“This certification is an exciting milestone not only for St. Martin Parish but for the Acadiana region as a whole,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “With the addition of this site, the portfolio of sites now includes all nine of 1A’s parishes.”

Said Jennifer Stelly, executive director of St. Martin Economic Development Authority: “SMEDA is proud to be a partner in the certification of this site and grateful to all the parties involved in making this happen. With this certified site, St. Martin Parish will now have a presence in the state’s portfolio of development-ready properties that we have never had before. This certification will give us an advantage that we were previously lacking, and we are excited by the benefits and potential job growth it could produce.”