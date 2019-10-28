Lafayette native Jim Gossen has been immersed in the seafood industry since the early 1970s when he began picking up and selling Gulf seafood out of the back of his pickup truck to source fresh seafood for Landry’s restaurants.
This hands-on experience along with relationship building over the past few decades have given Gossen an understanding of the challenges facing fisherman in the seafood industry. His message is clear: the Gulf Seafood industry must have a unified voice and be innovative.
He spoke about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Gossen’s dedication to the seafood industry led him to life as a restauranteur, seafood processor, manufacturer and distributor. In the early days of his initial business, Creole Foods, Jim drove his own 18-wheeler to source and deliver shrimp and red snapper. Creole Foods quickly evolved into a successful business renamed Louisiana Foods, a global seafood endeavor that Jim sold to Sysco in 2012.
He served as chair of the board of Sysco until his recent retirement. He is now chair of the Gulf Seafood Foundation, which promotes Gulf seafood, tourism, and culture.
