Abbeville-based Gulf Coast Bank will close its office in downtown Lafayette, documents show.
The bank was approved last month by the state Office of Financial Institutions to close the bank at 711 W. Congress St. It first opened that location in 2004.
Gulf Coast Bank currently has 13 offices in the Lafayette MSA but had only 2.5% market share by deposits as of June 30, according to FDIC data. In Lafayette Parish, it had eight offices but less than 2% of the market.
It has a bigger presence in Vermilion Parish with leading 21% of the market.
The departure will open up for office space for lease downtown, which is in high demand, real estate agent Jim Keaty said. CGI is one of the companies looking for large spaces as more people are planning to move downtown early next year.
"There's actually been some demand for large spaces," he said. "There's not an inventory for really big spaces. You have Rock 'N' Bowl, which has space available, but they don't have a large space. CGI has been struggling to find the right spot."
This story will be updated.