Issued May 20-24
New Commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 2337 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Green Parc Turf & Stone LLC, owner; Bryan Maraist, applicant; self, contractor; $50,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 139 Industrial Parkway, Lafayette; Ricky Smith, owner; The Smith Family Trust, applicant; self, contractor; $35,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 101 S. College Road, Lafayette; On The Run, owner; description, renovations to store; Kevin Alford, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $412,405.
RESTAURANT: 3555 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Chuck E Cheese's - Store #715, owner; Parkway C&A LP, applicant and contractor; $341,279.
SALON/SPA: 1013 Pandora St., Lafayette; The Look, owner; description, change of occupancy - house to salon; Shannon Bernard Webb, applicant; self, contractor; $45,000.
OTHER: 105 Calco Blvd., Lafayette; The Campion at Lafayette, owner; description, amenities building; Mathes Brierre Architects, applicant; Bayern Group LLC, contractor; $150,000.
OTHER: 2010 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Anderson & Dozier Addition 2, owner; Abell + Crozier Architects, applicant; LK Breaux & Associates Inc., contractor; $79,237.
OFFICE BUILDING: 114 Spring St., Lafayette; Textbook Rentals, owner and applicant; description, re-roof; Cajun Bayou Roofing Co. Inc., contractor; $160,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 4630 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 208, Lafayette; Women's & Children's Hospital, owner; description, doctor office - split tenants; Carolyn Stansbury, applicant; $15,755.
New Homes
114 Neptune Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.
218 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $252,000.
219 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $252,000.
213 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.
221 Lancaster Drive, Lafayette Parish; Greatwood Homes LLC; $948,000.
700 Picard Road, Lafayette Parish; Annie Maria LLC; $387,000.
702 Picard Road, Lafayette Parish; Annie Maria LLC; $481,500.
620 Elysian Fields Drive, Lafayette; Hale Construction Inc.; $1,269,000.