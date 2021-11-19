New commercial
OTHER: 4001 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; owner, Courtesy Automotive Group; description, none listed; applicant, Courtesy Automotive; contractor, Flex Construction; $200,000.
Commercial additions, alteration
TOWNHOUSE: 315 Tolson Road, owner, Sunflower Investments; description, two-story, three-plex townhouse; applicant J.R. Spiehler, contractor, Quality Builders of Lafayette; $360,000.
RECREATION: 102 Fairlane Drive, owner, Justin Bourque; description, Competitive Edge Athletics; applicant, NIC Bourque Architect; contractor, Park Group Construction; $200,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 105 Patriot Ave., owner QC Kinetix; description, none listed; applicant, Bill Ackal; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $240,000.
RECREATION: 2490 W. Congress St., owner, BJ's Pizza House of Lafayette; description, Hub City Fitness; applicant, Pecot & Co. Architects; contractor, Rayford Homes; $200,000.
APARTMENTS: 505 Scottsdale Ave. Units A-D, owner, Ile de Cannes; description, fire damage repairs; applicant, Ile des Cannes; contractor, Alvin Noel; $60,000.
OTHER: 135 Big Dad Lane, owner, American Tower Corp.; description, ATC 371656 dish collocation; applicant, Sarah Oetken-authorized agent; contractor, CMS Wireless of Delaware; $35,000.
OTHER: 430 Timber Creek Drive, owner, American Tower Corp.; description, ATC 4340 dish collocation; applicant, Sarah Oetken; contractor, CMS Wireless of Delaware; $35,000.
OTHER: 3544 W. Pinhook Road, owner, Cajun Gun & Gear; description, gun sales and ammo; applicant and contractor, Renovations & Designs; $4,250.
GENERAL RETAIL: 3301 Johnston St., owner, Wonky Eye Holdings; description, interior demo; applicant, Mike Menard; contractor, self; $500.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 1100 Bertrand Drive, owner, Gannett River States; description, demolition overhead doors; applicant, Brennan Kent; contractor, Kent Design Build; $19,000.
New houses
615 Lagneaux Road: Patrick Henry, $139,500.
112 Toon's Place, Carencro: Haley Baudoin/Zachary Prejean, $189,000.
228 Monteigne Drive: Jeff Olivier, $319,500.
207 Finsbury Lane: Manuel Builders, $225,000.
107 Finsbury Lane: Manuel Builders, $238,500.
106 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $211,500.
114 Old Pottery Bend: M&K Gibson Construction, $328,500.
401 Deerpark Trail: Neil & Bianca Meche, $265,500.
303 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $184,500.
202 Vineyard Row: Acadiana Dream Home, $882,000.
614 Elysian Fields Drive: Gerald Belfour, $396,000.
107 Lisburn Drive: Ray Built Quality Homes, $225,000.
204 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $220,500.
110 Coles Creek Drive: Carencro, Randy J. Broussard Construction, $171,000.
110 Teche Drive: Randyl James Ratcliff, $60,000.
106 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $290,000.
104 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $290,000.
202 Hanna Drive, Broussard: Paul and Lacey Viator, $281,296.