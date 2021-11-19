New commercial

OTHER: 4001 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; owner, Courtesy Automotive Group; description, none listed; applicant, Courtesy Automotive; contractor, Flex Construction; $200,000. 

Commercial additions, alteration

TOWNHOUSE: 315 Tolson Road, owner, Sunflower Investments; description, two-story, three-plex townhouse; applicant J.R. Spiehler, contractor, Quality Builders of Lafayette; $360,000.

RECREATION: 102 Fairlane Drive, owner, Justin Bourque; description, Competitive Edge Athletics; applicant, NIC Bourque Architect; contractor, Park Group Construction; $200,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 105 Patriot Ave., owner QC Kinetix; description, none listed; applicant, Bill Ackal; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $240,000.

RECREATION: 2490 W. Congress St., owner, BJ's Pizza House of Lafayette; description, Hub City Fitness; applicant, Pecot & Co. Architects; contractor, Rayford Homes; $200,000.

APARTMENTS: 505 Scottsdale Ave. Units A-D, owner, Ile de Cannes; description, fire damage repairs; applicant, Ile des Cannes; contractor, Alvin Noel; $60,000.

OTHER: 135 Big Dad Lane, owner, American Tower Corp.; description, ATC 371656 dish collocation; applicant, Sarah Oetken-authorized agent; contractor, CMS Wireless of Delaware; $35,000. 

OTHER: 430 Timber Creek Drive, owner, American Tower Corp.; description, ATC 4340 dish collocation; applicant, Sarah Oetken; contractor, CMS Wireless of Delaware; $35,000.

OTHER: 3544 W. Pinhook Road, owner, Cajun Gun & Gear; description, gun sales and ammo; applicant and contractor, Renovations & Designs; $4,250.  

GENERAL RETAIL: 3301 Johnston St., owner, Wonky Eye Holdings; description, interior demo; applicant, Mike Menard; contractor, self; $500.  

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 1100 Bertrand Drive, owner, Gannett River States; description, demolition overhead doors; applicant, Brennan Kent; contractor, Kent Design Build; $19,000.

New houses

615 Lagneaux Road: Patrick Henry, $139,500. 

112 Toon's Place, Carencro: Haley Baudoin/Zachary Prejean, $189,000.

228 Monteigne Drive: Jeff Olivier, $319,500. 

207 Finsbury Lane: Manuel Builders, $225,000. 

107 Finsbury Lane: Manuel Builders, $238,500. 

106 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $211,500. 

114 Old Pottery Bend: M&K Gibson Construction, $328,500. 

401 Deerpark Trail: Neil & Bianca Meche, $265,500. 

303 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $184,500. 

202 Vineyard Row: Acadiana Dream Home, $882,000. 

614 Elysian Fields Drive: Gerald Belfour, $396,000. 

107 Lisburn Drive: Ray Built Quality Homes, $225,000. 

204 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $220,500. 

110 Coles Creek Drive: Carencro, Randy J. Broussard Construction, $171,000. 

110 Teche Drive: Randyl James Ratcliff, $60,000. 

106 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $290,000.

104 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $290,000.

202 Hanna Drive, Broussard: Paul and Lacey Viator, $281,296. 

