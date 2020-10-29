When downtown Lafayette businesses and courthouses shut down in mid-March, sales plummeted at Black Café.
There was a stretch in the spring when Trey Ware worried his 7-year-old café at the edge of the district might shutter for good.
"Everything went south for us," Ware said. "Business was less than half of what it normally was. We cut hours for employees and went down on our hours of operation."
The Downtown Chicken Sandwich Snackdown in June would turn things around for Ware and about a dozen other business owners. The monthlong competition between restaurants would bring people back downtown, both increasing sales for businesses and also raising money for the Downtown Lafayette nonprofit arm that organized the event.
Black Café sold 200 chicken sandwiches during the competition.
"It gave us a little bit more exposure," Ware said. "It just reminded people that restaurants were still open. We had people who hadn't come in for a while and others who had never been before and just wanted to support us so another business didn't close."
The chicken sandwich competition was the brainchild of Greg Walls, who owns Johnson's Boucanière.
Customers spent $50,000 on sandwiches at downtown businesses during the June competition, according to Downtown Lafayette CEO Anita Begnaud. Many customers would also spend additional dollars on other food and drink items, she added.
"What's more, I think we generated a new idea for people in our community that downtown Lafayette is a fun place to come and grab a meal," Begnaud said. "We got everybody on the same page about wanting to try these sandwiches."
Downtown Lafayette is launching another monthlong competition to drive sales once again in the district. This time, it's all about burgers.
The Burger Battle Royale kicks off Friday at 16 downtown restaurants. The competition will run through Thanksgiving weekend, in part to drive customers to downtown shops for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
What's on the menu
- Agave's Tex Mex burger: 100% Angus chuck burger glazed with mesquite barbecue, jack cheese, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, fresh avocado and Applewood smoked bacon served with fries
- Black Café's fiya mac 'n' cheese burger: habanero mac and cheese, fried jalapenos, 1/3 lb patty, bacon, tomatoes, sriracha mayo
- Central Pizza's the downtowner: double smash burger with a fontina and American cheese blend, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños and a pimento spread on a sweet potato bun with waffle fries on the side
- Grouse Room's the bootlegger: thick burger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and infused with a sweet and savory Sugarland's blackberry moonshine barbecue sauce
- Handy Stop Market & Cafe's the gobbler: homemade turkey patty made with secret spices, dressed to order on a fresh wheat bun, served with sweet potato fries
- Hideaway's I fall to caprese: fresh beef smash burger topped with mozzarella, parmesan, Roma tomatoes, blistered cherry tomatoes and a basil pesto over a balsamic reduction, garnished with fresh basil on a potato roll
- Johnson's the pastrami burger: house-ground brisket burger topped with our house-made beef pastrami, green chili and smoked habanero Canebrake remoulade and caramelized onions on an Evangeline Maid bun. Served with a side of cucumber and tomato salad
- La Carreta's barbaburger: beef patty, barbacoa, grilled pineapple, grilled fajita vegetables, Monterrey cheese and lettuce on a brioche bun
- Pamplona's the Romesco: Wagyu beef, ribeye scraps and hangar steak with Romesco sauce, lettuce and tomato served on locally-baked brioche bun
- Pat's the knockout: smash burger patty, secret Pat's sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and fried onion ring served on house-made bread
- Pop's patty melt: marble rye, Swiss and American cheeses, caramelized onions and Cow Island dressing. Get a “fatty melt” by making it a double
- Scratch Kitchen's fall spice burger: Great Harvest graham cracker bun toasted in Steen's syrup coffee butter topped with grilled persimmons, Mahaffey Farms bacon, Ewing Farms sweet potato chevre whip, citrus aioli and St. Joseph Homestead spicy greens. Vegan and vegetarian options also available.
- Spoonbill's commander in beef: 44 Farms 6 oz beef patty on a Martin’s potato roll with American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and Rosie sauce, served with fries
- Tsunami's the Wusah burger: salt and pepper beef patty on togarashi-butter-toasted milk bread with avocado slices, kimchee slices, Korean barbecue Portobello mushrooms and mozzarella/parmesan/provolone cheese spread seasoned with furikake, ginger, garlic and green onion. Served with a side of Togarashi Fries (fries seasoned with togarashi, furkake and butter)
- Tula's green chile cheeseburger: smashed chuck patty, shaved ham, green chile salsa, American cheese, morita mayo on a toasted potato bun with Tula tots.
- Ye Olde College Inn [Rock N Bowl]'s the banker: double Patty, bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, house-made sweet pickles on a brioche bun
Like last time, $1 from the sale of each sandwich will benefit Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. Companies and individuals can also adopt a restaurant to match a donation.
Learn more about the Burger Battle Royale at downtownlafayette.org.