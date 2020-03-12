Louisiana Comic Con, which brings thousands of fans from across the country to Acadiana, has canceled its sixth convention due to concerns over coronavirus.
There have been 14 confirmed cases in Louisiana as of Thursday morning and major events like Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle and the NBA regular season have been postponed. After initially saying the convention was going to continue as planned, a press release was posted Thursday afternoon to the Louisiana Comic Con Facebook page that announced the cancellation.
"It is with a heavy heart but sound mind that we have decided to cancel Louisiana Comic Con for 2020 out of an abundance of caution. We have spent the better part of the past few days monitoring other events, speaking with officials at the Cajundome, reading updates on government and news articles, and watching the Governor’s press conferences in regards to COVID-19 information," the press release said.
It also included that the cancellation of Patty in the Parc and KISS canceling their concert were major factors in the convention following suit and cancelling.
This year was to be their biggest convention to date with around 100 vendors, artists, fan groups and celebrities, including Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo, Batman and Superman's voice actors Kevin Conroy and George Newbern, WWE Superstar Mick Foley, the Green "Mighty Morphin' Power Ranger" Jason David Frank and Sean Schemmel, the voice of Goku from "Dragonball Z."
Refunds for purchased tickets will be automatic through Ticketmaster and will need to be done in person starting next week at the Cajundome Box Office. Ticket holders are advised to bring their tickets with them to the box office in order for them to get the refund.