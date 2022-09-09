ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 100 William O. Stutes St., Suite C, description, interior wall replacement; applicant, Danielle Thompson; contractor, Modular Construction; $21,000.

CELL: 115 Legardienne Way, Unit A, description, metal pole to be installed for AT&T; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $40,000.

REPAIR SHOP: 1101 SW Evangeline Thruway, description, slab only; applicant, All Around Auto; contractor, business owner; $1,000.

New construction

None filed

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

120 Fieldspan Road, Scott: self, $196,110.

104 Tyreek Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050.

102 Tyreek Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050.

101 Gardenwalk Lane: The Sunray Group, $410,040.

115 Orchard Park Ave.: Home by Heritage, $434,340.

113 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Acadiana Holdings LLC of Delaware, $450,000.

109 Channel Drive, Broussard: Joelco General Contractors, no value listed.

113 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Legendary Contractors, $411,340.

209 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $280,000.

