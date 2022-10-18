Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
It all began with a mural at the corner of 12th and South Magnolia streets in 2015. Since then, the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood has partnered with the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to create a public space for the community. The property marked by the mural later became home to the Mccomb-Veazey Community House, which allows a space for the minds of the community revitalization project and the community members themselves to come together.
Tina Shelvin Bingham, a leading hand in this project, describes the neighborhood as “a labor of love.” She began her involvement with the Mccomb-Veazey Coterie because she spent a part of her childhood within the community and knows it as the place where her father’s family grew up. She continues her work in the neighborhood with the intention of reinvigorating the community she knew as a child and creating what she describes as “Heaven on Earth.”
Bingham is among 11 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Bingham is the Community Development Director for the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. She is also the Executive Director of the Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie and has worked with all of the neighborhood coteries, acting as a figurehead in the neighborhood revitalization program. She is also a small business owner of The Natural Way, an herbal tea shop.
“That’s what really rallied me towards this work was because I saw it growing up,” she said. “I saw the sense of community there, and I wanted to be able to repair that village and to bring those resources back into my community that are greatly needed so that we can all learn to thrive within our community of Lafayette.”
Bingham has worked within these organizations to restore the energy of the community and stimulate growth within it by encouraging new people to join in neighborhood events.
“I think that our community deserves to have — especially on the north side —we deserve to have beautiful things, and we deserve to have a vibrant community, and I want to be able to create those things or at least be able to create the pathway to them,” Bingham said. “We’ve had a lot of people from outside of our community, actually, rally behind us, as well.”
This type of outreach was exactly what Bingham was looking for with this project. She said this project is now growing beyond Mccomb-Veazey and into other neighborhood coteries, looking to revitalize the north side as a whole.
Another focus of Bingham’s is on the community’s youth. The Mccomb-Veazey coterie has partnered with the Legacy Institute for Economic Attainment and Jack & Associates to put on a youth entrepreneurship academy.
“I’m very excited about that and wanted to just, kind of, highlight the need to invest not only in small businesses on the north side but our youth, as well, and finding opportunities for them to grow and to be able to build businesses and be able to see a future here in our community,” Bingham said.