Editor's note: This story has been updated to when the Tula Tacos + Amigos will open.

Gus Rezende’s life has been shaped by chance meetings with people who compliment his talents and bring about successful outcomes.

A partner with Social Entertainment, Rezende is a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and came to the United States in 1999 on a tennis scholarship at Georgia Southwestern State University. But it was at at summer tennis camp in New York where he connected with Lafayette native Chad Hebert, who encouraged him to come and teach tennis in 2002.

Rezende talked what brought him to Lafayette and other things with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Today, Rezende is a partner with BJ Crist in Social Entertainment and they co-own CENTRAL Pizza & Bar, four Tropical Smoothie Café locations and Dix “Almost Famous Daiquiris. They were also co-owners of Jefferson Street Pub, which was recently sold.

Gus’s newest restaurant, Tula Tacos + Amigos, is scheduled to open at 427 Jefferson St. next month in the former Frankie’s Burger location. Its concept celebrates bringing people together to enjoy tacos in an authentic Mexico City style and is intended to feel like coastal California while the patrons enjoy Mexican authentic fare.

B. J. Crist and Gus met, by chance, at the first Tropical Smoothie Café that Gus opened in River Ranch. While that location did not turn out to be a successful site, the two men became friends and partners. They learned together what restaurant concepts work through trial and error.

The team behind CENTRAL Pizza & Bar includes Collin Cormier of Pop’s Poboys, Michael Delcambre of The Greenroom and John Peterson of Swamp Pop Soda.