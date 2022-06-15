Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish in April remained higher than normal in spite of record-level inflation gripping the U.S.
Taxable retail sales in the parish was just shy of $700 million, which was up 6% from a last year’s record-setting year in total sales and the third-highest month on record, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
U.S. consumer inflation reached 8.6% last month, U.S. Census data shows, which was the highest in four decades and indicates buyers are getting less for their money. The same goes for sales in Lafayette Parish, and it could be a sign of reports in May and June trending downward, LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said.
Gas prices on Wednesday were averaging $4.39 a gallon in Lafayette, according to gasbuddy.com.
“In spite of rising concern with inflation and the reality of price increases on basic goods and services, consumer spending remained strong in April,” Mitchell said. “Relief at the cash register may be delayed for some time due to national supply chain issues and geopolitical conflict. As such, we expect local consumer spending to begin to slow and as local shoppers consider trimming expenditures. Any time there are spikes in prices for basic necessities at these levels, a drop off in consumer spending is to be expected.”
Consumer spending nationwide – total sales from stores, online and in restaurants -- in May fell 0.3% from April but were still 8.1% above May 2021 figures, Census data shows. Low unemployment rate is helping to keep people spending as “everyone who wants a job has a job,” Mitchell said.
Other categories of local spending show decreases from March. Overall food sales were down $7 million with restaurants having their first monthly drop in sales since November.
At least through April, consumers continue to spend on apparel, automobiles and services despite the inflation. Service stations and repair shops were each above at least 15% of last year’s totals and were a month removed from some of the biggest months on record.
“There are a few things contributing to this,” Mitchell said. “Employment levels nationally and locally remain near record lows. Also, people appear to be spending from funding saved over the last several years, partly sourced by accumulated stimulus dollars and partly from the pent-up demand from less spending during the pandemic, and this is evidenced by a reduction in the personal savings rate.”
In the city of Lafayette, taxable sales topped $475 million, the second-highest total for a month on record and just behind the $487 million collected in March.
Among other municipalities, the city of Broussard had a 27% increase in total sales when it topped $68 million, the highest monthly total on record. Youngsville sales reached $37.4 million, a 14% increase from a year ago.
Sales in Carencro, Scott and Duson were below last year’s totals. Sales in Carencro, which posted the biggest gains of all municipalities in 2020 and 2021, were down 22% from a year ago.