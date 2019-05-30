Economic growth in Acadiana appears to be slowing, but this is not necessarily an indicator of an impending recession, according to University of Louisiana Lafayette's Acadiana business economist Dr. Gary Wagner.
At One Acadiana's monthly council luncheon Thursday, Wagner went over what he called Acadiana's economic vitals. Acadiana, along with New Orleans, is currently one of the strongest metro regions in the state, with gross domestic product growth of 1.4 percent over the past three months. However, that growth is slowing, Wagner said. The most recent job growth numbers from March show that it has slowed to only .9 percent.
While the latest numbers indicate an economic slowdown, Wagner said Acadiana has displayed remarkable resilience. Very few places in the country could suffer the nearly 10 percent loss in jobs Acadiana saw in 2015 and still keep going the way it has been, Wagner said.
"It's a miracle in some ways that we're growing at all given the magnitude of given the magnitude of this hit," Wagner said. "You had a very, very rare event and I think it's a testament to the region and how resilient it is that it is growing. Once we look at how things look a little further down the road, we could see that it might take a little bit longer than we thought, but we'll get there."
According to Wagner, recovery from the 2015 hit to the oil and gas industry has taken longer than previous recessions and has started to level off. Recovery from the 2 percent drop in 1991 took just over a year; the 3 percent hit in 1998 took just over two years and the 5 percent hit in 2009 took four years for the state's jobs to recover.
"What's essentially happened, and you know this better than I do, is we had a big contraction in oil and gas," Wagner said. "Other sectors in the economy have been growing, but that growth hasn't been nearly fast enough to offset that loss. Even though we're going to continue hopefully to experience some growth in the near term, we always think about the way things used to be, but it's going to be a little more time before it feels like the way it used to be."
Much of the growth in the region has been in the areas of health and education services and leisure and hospitality, while we're still losing mining and gas jobs and trade, transportation and utility jobs, according to Wagner.
Since July 2013, when oil peaked nationwide, oil and gas employment is down almost 47 percent in Lafayette Parish and down 69 percent in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana's share of the nation's oil rigs been cut in half. One of the key things needed, in Wagner's opinion, is for oil and gas support companies to be able to transition to providing support in non-traditional ways as the industry has moved away from traditional means of extracting oil and gas.
"Since (2015), it's been really hard to gain momentum. That's what I see when I look at the numbers. There's been gains here and losses here, but gains sustaining momentum has been pretty tough and that's a difficult thing when we're facing potentially some national headwinds," Wagner said.
Wagner also took into account the effects of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on the agriculture and energy sectors of the economy and the slowing of core retail sales and household income nationwide. He said these are some reasons to be concerned about a possible future recession, but warned that slowing growth does not always indicate a recession.
He encouraged businesses and consumers to be optimistic, however. Withdrawing from business and not spending out of fears for a possible recession would make it a "self-fulfilling prophecy," he cautioned.
"The good news is that we are growing, the concerns are nationally things are slowing, statewide things are slowing and there's a couple reasons to be concerned longer term," Wagner said. "What I think that the worst days are behind us, we're just not growing fast enough to make headwinds on a lot of the losses we've had. We're gaining a little bit back, but we're not gaining it back at a quick pace."