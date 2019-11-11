Donut Cafe Kolaches & Smoothies opened Nov. 3 in Youngsville at 303 Lafayette St. across the street from the planned Royville Project.
Owner Kim San immigrated to America from Cambodia 26 years ago. She said she loved cook and always wanted to be her own boss, so she learned to make donuts and decided to start her own business selling donuts.
The Royville Project, 302 Lafayette St., will offer space for professional office space, commercial retail or even restaurant space, said Chase Landry, owner of Chase Group Construction. It will consist of two buildings and a combined 11,600 square feet.
Donut Cafe Kolaches & Smoothies sells a variety of fried and baked goods.
Acadiana Business Today: Trappey family member returns to Acadiana with opening of Trapp's in Broussard; Louisiana workers compensation insurance to drop by 8.4% in 2020
It's been decades since the Trappey's processing plants in New Iberia and Lafayette closed their doors, but the family that once rivaled Tabas…
Rates for workers’ compensation policies are slated to drop in Louisiana by 8.4% by May 2020.
Home Bank earned an "Outstanding" rating for its recent Community Reinvestment Act examination from the Office of Comptroller of the Currency.
Moss BMW, 1401 Surrey St., will participate in the national Drive to End Hunger event from Tuesday until Saturday.
Donut Cafe Kolaches & Smoothies opened Nov. 3 in Youngsville at 303 Lafayette St. across the street from the planned Royville Project.
How I Got Here with Wendell Verret with Twin Parish Port: Since state law changed on imported seafood, more people interested in processing, distributing
Wendell Verret is director of the Twin Parish Port District of Iberia and Vermilion parishes. The port is home to Delcambre Direct Seafood, pa…
Discover Lafayette podcast with Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana Missy Bienvenue: Clubs offer fun, safe, structured programming
Missy Bienvenue, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, grew up in Lafayette and understands that she has lived a privileged life.