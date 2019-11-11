Donut Cafe Kolaches & Smoothies opened Nov. 3 in Youngsville at 303 Lafayette St. across the street from the planned Royville Project.

Owner Kim San immigrated to America from Cambodia 26 years ago. She said she loved cook and always wanted to be her own boss, so she learned to make donuts and decided to start her own business selling donuts.

The Royville Project, 302 Lafayette St., will offer space for professional office space, commercial retail or even restaurant space, said Chase Landry, owner of Chase Group Construction. It will consist of two buildings and a combined 11,600 square feet.

Donut Cafe Kolaches & Smoothies sells a variety of fried and baked goods.