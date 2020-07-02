POUR Restaurant & Bar temporarily closed its River Ranch location on Thursday after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Walter Hidalgo, who owns the restaurant, said POUR and its nearby sister restaurant Romacelli were professionally sanitized Thursday as a precaution, although the employee did not work at the latter restaurant.
He was not able to confirm what position the employee worked in, when her most recent shift at the restaurant was or when she became showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hidalgo said the River Ranch location of POUR was closed for lunch and dinner service Thursday and would remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
"We will be open as soon as we possibly can and make sure that our guests and our staff are safe and healthy and everything's fine," Hidalgo said.
Some of the restaurant employees were tested Thursday, and the rest are going to be tested Friday. No other employees have shown symptoms, he said.
"These are really unusual times," Hidalgo said. "And we're going to take every precaution possible to keep our staff and our guests safe. We've done that today by getting both of our restaurants sanitized, and we're going to get all the employees tested before we get them back in there."