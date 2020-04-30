A Lafayette company will move forward with a test for coronavirus antibodies that can be done in 10 minutes.

Ed Roy with Global Data Fusion finalized a deal with a company in China and a vendor in Virginia to offer large quantities of rapid test kits that can determine if someone has the coronavirus much quicker than current testing methods through a blood test.

Roy’s company, which specializes in drug testing and background screening for companies, has taken orders from hospitals and clinics across Louisiana so far and should get the first batch of tests in the coming days. The tests must be administered by a licensed professional, he noted.

“I think it’s a big breakthrough,” said Roy, a longtime weatherman for KATC. “One of the ways to get ahead of this is to find out who’s had it. With the cost of these things and with the cost of doing this test, I think this is going to be the big key whether people can go back to work — which has been a huge question.”

The development of antibody testing has surged of late since the FDA has allowed developers to bring testing to market during the pandemic. The market, other news outlets have reported, has been flooded by tests that can detect a response to the virus even if someone does not exhibit significant symptoms.

The antibody tests determine if someone has been exposed to the virus, currently has the virus or has had it in the past. Global Data Fusion's testing indicated it was 99.6% accurate on the IgG antibody and 97.8% accurate for the IgM antibody.

No antibody testing has been validated for diagnosis COVID-19 infection, according to the FDA. The agency remains open to submissions and offers the reminder that a negative test does not rule out having the virus and that a follow-up test should be conducted.

“It’s basically who has the wherewithal to do the tests accurately,” he said. “I think that’s important. The thing we have to hang our hat on is, does it work?”

Earlier this week Baton Rouge General released the first round of data from its antibody testing showing that of 432 tests conducted in the past week, 4.4% of them were confirmed positive, indicating they were likely infected.

Roy’s company is awaiting the first batch of tests to arrive in the coming days and should have 15,000 immediately available.

“Then I think we can open the floodgates for it after that,” he said.