After hearing dozens of complaints about the city's internet provider, the Ville Platte City Council will decide at its next meeting whether or not to allow a local company to offer service to residents.
Universal Communications, which serves rural areas and customers in Bunkie and Palmetto, is offering to provide service to Ville Platte residents. After Charter and CenturyTel's each closed their local offices there, residents have complained of being unable to get service when trying to navigate the two corporations' maze of automated call services.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 126 E. Main St.
"They just want to get service," said Todd Moran, owner of Universal Communications. "We've been talking with the city for over a year, so we're finally getting things rolling. We've been in business for almost 25 years and we're hoping to be able to provide internet to Ville Platte."
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said she believes having another internet service provider would be a "tremendous asset" to the city because it will give them a local option. Residents to talk to a live person when there is a problem.
"Right now there's only two providers and I think a third is needed," she said. "This provider is local, which adds to the hometown flavor of doing business locally with someone you know lives here and if you have problems, you know them and can go to them."
Efforts to reach CenturyTel and Charter officials were unsuccessful.