Monique Boulet - Acadiana Planning Commission on Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

As chief administrative officer for the Acadiana Planning Commission, Monique Boulet’s job involves working across all political and economic boundaries. When it comes to flood control or when new roads and highways are proposed, she and her team are front and center.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Boulet talked about her role with the commission and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

The APC serves the public sector in the planning and implementation of economic, community and transportation development for Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

The APC is funded by grants from agencies such as the USDA, Delta Regional Authority, the Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Authority. By joining forces, the seven parishes can enjoy economies of scale when utilizing public dollars. They can also speak with one voice when articulating their common needs. The parishes with smaller populations and fewer resources benefit from the resources brought to the table which gives them access to trained city planners who can assist with infrastructure development and procurement of grants to get the job done.

The Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization provides the technical staff for the work of the APC, even though the two organizations are separate and distinct. The MPO is funded by Federal Highway Transportation dollars, typically in the range of $6 to 7 million per year. Elected officials from six parishes and seven municipalities compose the MPO members who set priorities for transportation and infrastructure projects in the region.

Boulet, the daughter of late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, earned an MBA from the the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.