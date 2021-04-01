Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette-based business that offers premium silk flowers to rent, was the big winner at the 12th annual IDEAPitch competition Friday.

The business, founded by cousins Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, was among three finalists along with Lafayette-based hampr in the high-stakes contest, which was celebrates the region’s brightest emerging ventures, in the contest, which was part of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.

The two won $50,000 in investment funding from from The Idea Village.

The company is currently fulfilling more than 600 weddings each month with a goal of more than 1,000 weddings by the end of 2021.

“This event allowed us to share with local and national investors the story and opportunity of our company Something Borrowed Blooms where we’re modernizing the wedding flower industry,” Bercier said. “COVID-19 has hit the wedding industry hard, but our unique ability to not merely survive but thrive during the pandemic proves our business has the potential to scale aggressively. We’re ecstatic to have the support and investment from The Idea Village to see that through.”

Finalists had seven minutes to pitch their ideas to a global live audience for an investment prize from The Idea Village and then had a rapid-fire Q&A session with judges from the New Orleans startup scene. Judges were Libby Fischer, COO, SchoolMint; Scott Wolfe, founder and CEO, Levelset; Matt Wisdom, VP of 3D Strategy, Shutterstock; and Gary Solomon, Sr., Chairman of the Board, Crescent Bank and Shelby Sanderford, founder and CEO of DOCPACE.

To date, The Idea Village has provided over 13,000 entrepreneurs with more than $32 million in resources.