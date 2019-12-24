Mariano Alesi likes tagging along with his father and grandfather to their Italian restaurant on Johnston Street.

The 10-year-old carries on the family traditions of stirring the homemade pizza sauce with a large wooden paddle and pocketing as many sweets as he can from behind the hostess stand.

That's what his dad did when he was the same age and what his dad's dad did before him.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The youngest Mariano says he would like to one day work at the restaurant his great-grandfather opened more than 60 years ago.

He would become the fourth generation — and the fourth person named Mariano Alesi — to work at the longtime Lafayette family restaurant.

"We plan on being here for a very long time," his dad said. "We have some big shoes to fill, and I think for the most part, we've done that. We're not going anywhere. We'll be here forever — as long as the economy allows us."

The first Mariano, who died in 2010 at the age of 90, opened Alesi Pizza House in 1957 in a rented building on Cameron Street a few blocks from University Avenue.

It was the place to be at the time, near Four Corners where popular restaurants such as Jacob's and Toby's were located, but Italian food was a new concept for Lafayette.

The restaurant initially served more familiar fare such as hamburger steaks for 85 cents and fried shrimp plates for $1.25 to get people in the door. But locals quickly embraced the Italian menu items, such as real Italian spaghetti and meatballs for $1.60 and cheese and anchovy pizza for $1.75.

The original Mariano built a new restaurant in 1962 at the current location, 4110 Johnston St., to meet the growing demand for his Italian staples.

Mariano learned to cook from his family, who immigrated to the United States from Sicily in the early 1900s. He ended up in Lafayette while serving in World War II and made the city his home after meeting the Cajun woman who he would marry after the war.

His son, Mariano "Mike" Alesi, didn't plan to go into the family business. Instead, he worked as a city planner and later worked in the oil field.

But after his dad remodeled and expanded the Johnston Street restaurant in 1976, Mike returned to the busy restaurant where he worked as a teenager.

"Dad was looking pretty ragged, run down, you know?" Mike Alesi said. "And I thought it would be a pretty good opportunity to get back into the family business. I've been here ever since."

Mike, now 71, co-owns the restaurant with his younger brother. Mike's son, Mariano "Mari" Alesi, manages the restaurant and oversees the day-to-day operations.

Mari, 40, said he always wanted to work in the family restaurant. He took great pride in his name, which gave him a sort of local celebrity status as a child.

"For the first day of school or baseball practice when they're calling out our names for the first time, they'd always say, 'Oh, Alesi? I know your grandpa. I know your dad. I've been going to the restaurant for 40, 50 years,'" Mari Alesi said. "But having a recognizable last name, I was also told by my dad when I got into high school to make sure not to do anything dumb to get in the newspaper because my name is very recognizable and there's only one family in town. So everybody would know who it was."

Mari did get into a little trouble, but he's keeping mum on the topic now that he's raising a son who will soon be a teenager. He studied business management in college and worked his way up to manage the restaurant, which he plans to one day own.

His long-term vision is to add a full-service bar to the restaurant and open a second, smaller location of Alesi Pizza Kitchen in Youngsville or Broussard that would have a limited menu with counter service, outdoor seating and takeout service. He's even considering opening a location in Houston, where a large number of Lafayette natives live and regularly tell him how much they miss the restaurant.

But all of that would be years down the road. For now, the family is primarily focused on sustaining the restaurant at a time when many local businesses are shuttering.

Two longstanding family businesses, Bell's Sporting Goods and Brother's on the Boulevard, closed this year on Johnston Street. Other locally owned restaurants have called it quits in recent months.

"It's scary. It really is," says Mike Alesi. "We've had a downturn in our business just like so many others have. There's so many restaurants in this town. The competition is horrendous, but I really think the economy is still not here in Lafayette since the energy industry has left. We've really depended upon the energy industry. A lot. We can't discount that."

Mari remains optimistic about the restaurant's future. He's been glad to see a resurgence of restaurants along their corridor of Johnston Street.

Social Southern Table & Bar and Taco Sisters opened in formerly vacant buildings, and Pete's reopened after a closure.

"It's good to see this little strip being revitalized right here because for a while, it looked like there was nothing that was going to bring anybody back to this side of town," Mari Alesi said. "And even if it is other restaurants opening, it's still more traffic on this side of town, which is nice to see."

The year in restaurants: Here's a list of 18 restaurants the Lafayette area lost in 2019 Do you notice when a restaurant closes? You probably do, even if you never dined there. Some were open for years. Others closed only months af…

Alesi Pizza Kitchen has a loyal staff of about 30 people, many of which have worked at the restaurant for decades. They've become their own family as they serve pizza, pasta and salad to the next generation.

"We're pretty old school, but what we do works," Mike Alesi said. "We've kept our customers over the years, and their kids are continuing to come and even their kids' kids are now coming. Between '57 and now, we've served three generations of families."