A Broussard hotelier has closed one of his properties and could close another any day now as the hospitality industry and other businesses struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 61-room La Quinta Inn & Suites at 104 Sweetland Ave. closed Monday and the 80-room Hampton Inn at 2280 E. Main St. will likely close as well, owner Ricky Patel said Thursday. The hotels had a combined 36 employees.

Economic impact of lost conventions, other events in Lafayette now at $38.3 million Events scheduled for March or April that were canceled because of the coronavirus has so far resulted in $38.3 million in lost revenue for the area.

Patel’s hotel is believed to be the first hotel in Lafayette to close due to the coronavirus, Lafayette Travel CEO Ben Berthelot said.

Both hotels had just under $300,000 in lost revenue, Patel said, from sports tournaments scheduled and corporate groups.

“I feel sorry for my staff who worked for me,” Patel said. “Three employees have been working eight or nine years. It’s nothing but tears in their eyes. But when we don’t have anything on the books, there’s nothing we can do.”

Area hotels are dealing with the lost revenue of 22,481 room nights that had been booked before events were cancelled due to the coronavirus, Berthelot said, which resulted in a $38.3 million in lost revenue for the industry.